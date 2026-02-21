Woman critically injured after Long Beach house fire

A woman was critically injured during a house fire in Long Beach early Saturday morning, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported at around 12:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. Goldfield Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters immediately found the home "involved with heavy smoke and fire conditions" upon arrival, according to a news release from the department.

They were able to extinguish the flames within five minutes, crews said.

"One patient was located and rescued from inside the residence," the release said. "LBFD paramedics transported the individual to a local hospital in critical condition."

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.