Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman critically injured after Long Beach house fire

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A woman was critically injured during a house fire in Long Beach early Saturday morning, firefighters said. 

The blaze was reported at around 12:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. Goldfield Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters immediately found the home "involved with heavy smoke and fire conditions" upon arrival, according to a news release from the department. 

They were able to extinguish the flames within five minutes, crews said. 

"One patient was located and rescued from inside the residence," the release said. "LBFD paramedics transported the individual to a local hospital in critical condition."

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue