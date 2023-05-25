Grandmother assaulted at Long Beach bus stop; 27-year-old woman arrested

A 73-year-old woman was randomly attacked at a bus stop in Long Beach on Friday and now, more than a week later, police have made an arrest.

It happened on May 19 at around 5:37 p.m., when Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a battery incident reported at the intersection of South Street and Orange Avenue in Long Beach.

Officers added the victim, Socorro Ramirez de la Mora, sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body.

"She's a lady, she's a grandma," said Jesus Ramirez, the victim's son. "Everyone who knows her will tell you she's a sweetheart."

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by a female adult suspect. The suspect proceeded to verbally insult the victim and forcefully pushed her into the street. Before the arrival of the police, the suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, after nearly a week of investigation, LBPD announced that they had arrested the suspect, who they identified as 27-year-old Long Beach resident Amber Jackson.

Jackson was booked for one count of elderly abuse and one count of felony battery and was being held on $50,000 bail.

Firefighters from the Long Beach Fire Department gave medical aid to the victim. She was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay, but on Wednesday still had two black eyes and a bump on her forehead.

The motive behind the battery remains unclear, and investigators are still working to discover more about the attack.