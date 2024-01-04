Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash in Pomona

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for her alleged connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Pomona on Monday.

Isabella Ortega, 20, was arrested for the death of 23-year-old Khailyn Garcia Sanchez, who was hit by a car at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on Garey Avenue, near Center Street, according to a statement from Pomona Police Department.

Sanchez died after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigators arrested Ortega the next day, and she is currently being held on $80,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported that she was arrested at her Rancho Cucamonga home and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury or death as well as vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with further information on the crash was asked to contact police at (909) 622-1241.