Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Chino

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A woman was arrested after she allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run incident Saturday night in Chino, according to authorities.

In a news release, the City of Chino said the crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m. at the 5200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue. The bicyclist, later identified as Micah Pan of Chino Hills, was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

Pan, 53, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. 

Later, investigators located 28-year-old Chino resident Jazmine Carreto and identified her as the driver who hit Pan. She was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and was booked into West Valley Detention Center. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

No additional details were immediately made available. Authorities didn't state whether drugs or alcohol use were factors in the crash.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue