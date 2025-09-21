Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Chino

A woman was arrested after she allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run incident Saturday night in Chino, according to authorities.

In a news release, the City of Chino said the crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m. at the 5200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue. The bicyclist, later identified as Micah Pan of Chino Hills, was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

Pan, 53, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Later, investigators located 28-year-old Chino resident Jazmine Carreto and identified her as the driver who hit Pan. She was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and was booked into West Valley Detention Center. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

No additional details were immediately made available. Authorities didn't state whether drugs or alcohol use were factors in the crash.