Woman, 40, reported missing out of Lancaster

Authorities Monday sought the public's help in locating a 40-year-old woman who is said to have bipolar disorder and frequents parks in Lancaster.

Lisa Monique Smith last contacted her family around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Smith is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, a butterfly tattoo on her back, a ring on her left hand and wears braces, Koerner said.

She drives a silver 2010 silver Ford Focus with the California license plate number CA/7LH897.

Anyone with information about Smith or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.