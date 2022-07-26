Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Woman, 40, reported missing out of Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 26 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 26 AM Edition) 01:50

Authorities Monday sought the public's help in locating a 40-year-old woman who is said to have bipolar disorder and frequents parks in Lancaster.

missing woman

Lisa Monique Smith last contacted her family around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Smith is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, a butterfly tattoo on her back, a ring on her left hand and wears braces, Koerner said.

She drives a silver 2010 silver Ford Focus with the California license plate number CA/7LH897.

Anyone with information about Smith or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.