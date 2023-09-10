Watch CBS News
Witnesses sought following fatal shooting of 31-year-old man in Santa Ana

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities Sunday asked for witnesses to come forward following the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Santa Ana. 

The Orange County Coroner's office identified the victim as Angel Fregoso of Santa Ana. 

Fregoso was shot in his upper torso just after 2:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Main Street. 

When officers responded to a report of a shooting, they located Fregoso, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police said the circumstances surrounding the homicide appear gang-related. However, an investigation is underway and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. 

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 12:42 PM

