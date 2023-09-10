Witnesses sought following fatal shooting of 31-year-old man in Santa Ana

Authorities Sunday asked for witnesses to come forward following the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Santa Ana.

The Orange County Coroner's office identified the victim as Angel Fregoso of Santa Ana.

Fregoso was shot in his upper torso just after 2:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Main Street.

When officers responded to a report of a shooting, they located Fregoso, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the homicide appear gang-related. However, an investigation is underway and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.