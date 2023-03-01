Winter weather advisory in effect as snow comes down in Southern California mountains

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the mountains, including Acton and Mount Wilson, until 1 p.m. Tuesday, when a more serious winter storm warning will take effect and remain in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the mountains can anticipate "moderate snow through Tuesday afternoon, becoming heavy at times late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Snow total of 8 to 16 inches with local amounts to 24 inches, highest in the eastern San Gabriel mountains. Winds will gust from 40 mph to locally 60 mph at times."

"I'm loading some sandbags to get some traction on my truck," said Tony Garcia, a driver in San Bernardino Tuesday.

Traffic was backed up in the area due to snow and unsafe driving conditions in the mountains.

According to the weather service, snow levels will initially be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, but the level could drop as low as 1,500 feet by Wednesday.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow. Mountain roads, including higher portions of Interstate 5 will likely be impacted at times," according to the NWS. "Snow drifts, especially above 5,000 feet, may be another substantial travel hazard. The weight of recent snow combined with strong winds may down trees and powerlines."

Mountain High received 93 inches of snow, and 40 inches dropped on Mount Wilson.

Temperatures continue to be well below normal. Daytime highs on Sunday were 54 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, 52 in North Hollywood, 51 in Pasadena and 49 in Valencia. Those numbers were expected to be roughly the same over the next few days.

Lows were mostly in the 30s, dropping to the 20s in some mountain areas and in the 40s in Orange County.