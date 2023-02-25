Watch CBS News
Winter storm shuts down 14 freeway in Canyon Country

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

hwy-14-closure.png

The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 14 in Santa Clarita are closed due to ice and snow on the roadway.

California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic and Caltrans is on the way to help any stranded vehicles currently on the road.

Authorities are also reporting a major mudslide at Soledad Canyon.

This is a developing story and we will update once more information is received.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:17 AM

