Winter storm shuts down 14 freeway in Canyon Country
The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 14 in Santa Clarita are closed due to ice and snow on the roadway.
California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic and Caltrans is on the way to help any stranded vehicles currently on the road.
Authorities are also reporting a major mudslide at Soledad Canyon.
This is a developing story and we will update once more information is received.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.