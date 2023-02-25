Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter storm hits coastal areas in SoCal

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Coastal rain comes down in Manhattan Beach
Coastal rain comes down in Manhattan Beach 01:38

The winds and rain kept people away from the beaches in Manhattan Beach on Friday.

"Born and raised here in the South Bay, so yea, we don't get a lot of this," said Mark Mattis, lives in Manhattan Beach.

The Manhattan Beach Pier was completely empty as rain poured down in the area. Whether you had an umbrella, or not, the wet weather was a struggle for many.

"I'm really over it. I'm honestly not a rain person so I'm from Southern California so..um, not for me!" said Michelle Salazar, lives in South Bay. 

But, the rain didn't seem to bother everyone in the area.

"It's been beautiful. Exactly what I expecting with the weather when come to L.A." said Brian Powers, who is originally from Massachusetts.

 "I think the rain is good. We need it. I just hope my backyard does not flood," said a local resident.

As the winter storm continues, four severe weather alerts have been issued for South Bay for floods, high surf and powerful winds.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 6:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.