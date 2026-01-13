Crews in Winnetka battle large fire at commercial building

Fire crews are battling a large blaze at a commercial building in Winnetka on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is a "major emergency status structure fire" at a two-story building. Firefighters are currently split into defensive mode in one portion of the building due to a partial collapse and offensive mode in the back part of the building.

As of 5:52 a.m., the LAFD said crews are making "good progress" and are working to stop the blaze from spreading to other nearby buildings.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The blaze broke out around 5:10 a.m. on the 20000 block of Sherman Way. It is unclear how the fire started or if anyone is inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.