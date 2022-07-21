Watch CBS News
Windy, dry conditions raise fire danger in LA County mountains

By CBSLA Staff

A red flag warning will be in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning bringing dry and windy weather to Los Angeles County.

"A warm and very dry air mass will lower into southern California on Friday, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes," according to the National Weather Service. 

"If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior."

The area can expect northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Conditions will remain dry and humidity levels are expected to fall between 6% and 12% during the day.

Temperatures were above average on Thursday but were expected to cool down by the weekend, according to the NWS. 

