Wind gusts expected in Southern California through the weekend

Winds will continue in the Southern California region through the weekend, with Santa Ana winds peaking on Friday and Saturday.

With the Santa Ana wind event, temperatures are expected to rise yet remain below average through Sunday.

Wind alerts went into effect yesterday, on Thursday, leading to 52 mph gusts in Ontario and Simi Valley, while Porter Ranch saw 45 mph gusts, and in Fontana, winds reached 30 mph.

Thursday's winds came from the north, and Friday they have shifted out of the northeast, creating the typical Santa Ana wind pattern. This shift lifts the LA basin wind advisory on Friday, according to CBS LA meteorologist Alex Biston.

Areas hardest hit by the winds today include the San Bernardino County mountains and the Ventura County valleys.

It's a cold start to Friday, as temperatures across a large part of the region hover in the 40s, with Manhattan Beach at 48, Long Beach at 43, and Burbank at 44.

For the upcoming week, temperatures in the LA and Orange County metro areas will continue to rise, from highs in the low 60s today to highs in the 70s by next Thursday. The valleys and the Inland Empire will average highs of 63 today, and highs in the low 80s by next Wednesday and into Thursday.