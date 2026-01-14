Steps to lower your risk and increase chances of insurance coverage for wind damage

When it comes to natural disasters, wind tends to be one of the easier types to deal with in terms of insurance, but that doesn't mean you can sit back and assume that you're covered.

Whether high winds topple the tree in your backyard or lead to roof damage, your homeowner's policy should cover the damage. But there are steps you can take to lower your risk and increase the chances that your loss is covered.

While falling trees and ripped-off roofs make headlines, the most common wind damage Southern Californians file insurance claims for is much less dramatic.

"The main type of damage that we see from wind claims are things blowing into glass and breaking things," said Karl Susman, an insurance expert. "Things in your backyard, just put them somewhere where they're not going to catch a wind."

Secure things like patio furniture and other sizable loose items around your home. If a tree falls and lands on your house or a neighbor's property, your homeowner's policy will likely cover the damage, but documentation is key. Make sure to call your insurer as soon as possible.

"Nothing is worse than going to a company and saying, 'Yes, there was a loss, I paid for it, and here's the receipt, pay me back,'" Susman said. "They're going to look at you and say, 'You're kidding.'"

Susman said homeowner's policies typically cover wind damage to the dwelling, but also to personal property, like patio furniture. It will likely cover debris removal as well, but before you file a claim, consider the risk.

"We want to keep our premiums down. We want our loss-free credits active so you're not going to want to put a claim in for a few thousand dollars," Susman said.

If you do, you'll lose your claim-free discount, typically 10%, and you could be dropped by your provider at renewal. If you are dropped, Susman said the good news is that 2026 should be a better year to find coverage.

"All carriers are definitely not created equally. We've seen through the claims process firsthand that there are some carriers that step up and write checks and their adjusters know what they're doing, and they stay in contact, and they get things done," Susman said. "There are other carriers that actually just do not do that, where we have to push, push, push, to get every little thing done."

Susman said his top three carriers that have been good during the claim process are Travelers, Mercury, and Safeco. He also said now is a good time to shop around for coverage, as more major carriers are starting to issue new policies after withdrawing from the marketplace over the past two years.

If you haven't already, make sure you bundle your home and auto; that's where you'll see the deepest discount.