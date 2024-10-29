Watch CBS News
Local News

Wind advisory in some Los Angeles areas and cooler weather through the week

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Paul Deanno’s noon forecast | NEXT Weather
Paul Deanno’s noon forecast | NEXT Weather 03:01

As colder air from the north travels across Southern California, below-average temperatures and other winter-like weather patterns remain this week.

Some areas, including the Inland Empire, saw rain Monday night, and wind gusts up to 51 mph blasted through the Coachella Valley. A wind advisory will be in effect in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley from 3 p.m. Tuesday through midnight.

So what's in the mix for the rest of this Halloween week? Tuesday is getting plenty of daytime sunshine, but still below-average temperatures. The high in Los Angeles will hit 70 degrees, 71 in Burbank, 69 in Ontario, 70 in Lancaster, and 63 degrees in Lancaster.

A frost advisory is in effect for Lancaster and the Antelope Valley overnight and into the morning, with morning temperatures hovering between 32 and 36 degrees.

Halloween is Thursday and conditions are expected to be sunny and dry. Valleys will see a high of 77 degrees, and the LA and OC metro areas should see highs in the upper 60s. 

This weekend, there is the first widespread rain chance in six months as another cold front moves in. The chilly weather will be here for a while according to KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno. 

"This pattern is a straight-up winter-like pattern," Deanno said.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.