Wind advisory in some Los Angeles areas and cooler weather through the week

As colder air from the north travels across Southern California, below-average temperatures and other winter-like weather patterns remain this week.

Some areas, including the Inland Empire, saw rain Monday night, and wind gusts up to 51 mph blasted through the Coachella Valley. A wind advisory will be in effect in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley from 3 p.m. Tuesday through midnight.

So what's in the mix for the rest of this Halloween week? Tuesday is getting plenty of daytime sunshine, but still below-average temperatures. The high in Los Angeles will hit 70 degrees, 71 in Burbank, 69 in Ontario, 70 in Lancaster, and 63 degrees in Lancaster.

A frost advisory is in effect for Lancaster and the Antelope Valley overnight and into the morning, with morning temperatures hovering between 32 and 36 degrees.

Halloween is Thursday and conditions are expected to be sunny and dry. Valleys will see a high of 77 degrees, and the LA and OC metro areas should see highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend, there is the first widespread rain chance in six months as another cold front moves in. The chilly weather will be here for a while according to KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno.

"This pattern is a straight-up winter-like pattern," Deanno said.