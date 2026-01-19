Driver shot in apparent mistaken identity case, Los Angeles police say

A person was shot while driving before crashing their car in Mid-Wilshire on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles police, who say the incident was one of apparent mistaken identity.

Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Anne Place and Olympic Boulevard at around 2 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to the department. Upon arrival, they found an overturned car next to a light pole.

The driver was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

As their preliminary investigation began, detectives said that they believe the incident was possibly gang-related, and that three people shot at the victim in a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have yet been made and none of the suspects have been located, police said.

No further information was provided.