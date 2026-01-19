Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shot in apparent mistaken identity case, Los Angeles police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A person was shot while driving before crashing their car in Mid-Wilshire on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles police, who say the incident was one of apparent mistaken identity. 

Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Anne Place and Olympic Boulevard at around 2 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to the department. Upon arrival, they found an overturned car next to a light pole. 

The driver was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. 

As their preliminary investigation began, detectives said that they believe the incident was possibly gang-related, and that three people shot at the victim in a case of mistaken identity. 

No arrests have yet been made and none of the suspects have been located, police said. 

No further information was provided. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue