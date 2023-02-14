Wilmington water-main break floods Avalon Blvd.
A water-main break near 308 N. Avalon Blvd. flooded streets in the area of Avalon and East D Street in Wilmington Tuesday morning.
A 20-inch water main broke at the scene, and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were responding to the scene.
Water stretched for several blocks and flooded into multiple businesses.
The break was reported at about 5:30 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.