28 people trapped after tunnel collapses in Wilmington

Matthew Rodriguez
The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to Wilmington after a tunnel collapsed and trapped more than two dozen people inside.

There were 28 people inside the industrial tunnel before the collapse damaged communication lines. Authorities have not been able to contact the people trapped inside.

LAFD has sent a massive amount of resources, including all of their Urban Search and Rescue teams, to the 1700 block of South Figueroa Street. Firefighters said the collapse happened as many as six miles away from the sole access point of the tunnel. 

screenshot-2025-07-09-204351.png
The tunnel collapsed in the 1700 block of Figueroa Street. KCAL News

A handful of construction workers were being hoisted from a crane to the surface at roughly 8:55 p.m.

