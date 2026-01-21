DHS agent shoots at man during Los Angeles County immigration operation

An officer with the Department of Homeland Security fired shots at a man in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning, and the man was later taken into custody, according to the department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident was reported around 7:25 a.m. on the 2400 block of 126th Street in the unincorporated community of Willowbrook, which is located just north of Compton. Deputies with the LASD were not involved, but were called to secure the perimeter of the scene.

According to a DHS spokesperson, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Compton at 7:05 a.m. when the suspect made a "dangerous attempt to evade arrest."

The DHS claims the man, later identified as an El Salvadoran national, William Eduardo Moran Carballo, "weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement." At that point, an agent opened fire, the spokesperson said.

Carballo was not hit by any fired rounds and attempted to flee the scene on foot, according to the DHS. He was later apprehended and taken into custody.

At least one CBP officer was injured during the incident, although the extent and circumstances of the injury were not immediately made clear.

DHS claimed that Carballo was previously involved in a "human smuggling operation," with two prior arrests for allegedly "inflicting corporal injury" on a spouse or cohabitant. He was removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in 2019, DHS says.

Footage from the scene showed a silver BMW with a black hood that had sustained major damage to the front of the vehicle. The windshield was broken in multiple spots and the airbags had deployed, with a major law-enforcement presence in the area, including officers with CBP.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.