Suspected DUI driver wanted for deadly Riverside County hit-and-run

Dean Fioresi
Authorities are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Wildomar on Wednesday. 

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Bundy Canyon Road and Harvest Way, said a release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

They say that the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 63-year-old Augustine Garcia, was riding through the intersection when the crash happened. 

After the initial impact, Garcia was thrown into a ravine off the side of the intersection. The driver fled from the scene instead of stopping to help the victim. 

Upon arrival, paramedics attempted life-saving measures on Garcia, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. 

"Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision," deputies said. 

Investigators did not provide details on the vehicle or suspect involved in the crash. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO's Lake Elsinore Station at (951) 245-3000. 

