Stanford researchers, nonprofit help California residents manage wildfire smoke exposure

As California sees an increasing amount of wildfires, researchers from Stanford University and a Northern California nonprofit are helping residents prepare for and manage their exposure to toxic wildfire smoke.

Research recently published in the journal Nature projects that by 2050, smoke exposure alone will kill 70,000 people a year, with those most at risk including children, older adults, and those with lung disease.

Eight-year-old Nate Pham Do says he ikes a good challenge and aims high, with big plans for the future.

"I want to be a singer or artist and be in the army and an astronaut," he said.

Another one of his goals is knowing how to keep his asthma under control. Nate was 2 when he was diagnosed with the chronic condition that affects the airways in the lungs, causing inflammation and narrowing of the airways.

"It feels like you can't breathe, and your airways get swollen, and there's mucus in them," said Nate.

He and his parents have set out to learn as much as they could about asthma, as well as the techniques to control the symptoms. They also remove him from the environmental triggers and wash his face, hands, and nose.

"All I have to say, if you have asthma, try avoid pulling the trigger," Nate observed.

One big trigger, wildfire smoke, is posing a unique threat. The Nature study shows that wildfire smoke is an especially toxic and dangerous form of air pollution.

Marshall Burke, professor at the Doerr School of Sustainability at Stanford University, said that as the climate continues to warm, expect more wildfires with a lot more smoke that contains all kinds of chemicals.

"Unfortunately, as wildfires burn into cities, what's in the smoke is often what's also in our houses," said Burke. "Wildfires burn up cars. They burn up what's under our sink, or in our garages, and that can be really nasty stuff that ends up in smoke that is then inhaled by humans."

In addition to the complex stew of chemicals, smoke also contains ultrafine particles that can penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Nearly 50 million homes in the United States are now located in or near forested areas in the wildland-urban interface, with millions more to be built.

Burke, one of the researchers involved in the Nature study of wildfire smoke, says the yearly smoke-related deaths will likely increase because of climate change. To address the threat, Burke and his team created a free online tool for the public, policymakers, and researchers called the Environmental Hazard Adaptation Atlas.

The tool is an interactive map that users can use to look up where they live or work and learn about the wildfire smoke risk in their area. The website will soon include what residents and policymakers can do to reduce their risk, including strategies such as removing excess fuel from forested areas to buying portable air filters to install in homes and offices.

"Not everyone can afford a $200 air filter, so we need to make sure that people have access," said Burke.

The nonprofit coalition Breathe California hopes to make a difference on that front by providing air purifiers to those in need. The organization has three affiliates: Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate, and Central Coast; Breathe Southern California; and Breathe California Sacramento Region.

"We want people to know that there are resources out there," said Dr. Tanya Payyappilly, CEO of Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate, and Central Coast. "We go out to community centers and also work with our partners to do a lot of education and bring awareness about this root cause that is climate change."

Breathe California offers other resources, including a free summer camp in Northern California for kids with asthma. While the kids have fun and bond with others who are in the same situation, they also learn about their condition, how to avoid triggers, and use medicines.

Payyappilly told CBS News Bay Area the camp is attracting a growing number of children diagnosed with asthma and credits the parents with wanting to give their kids some good tools and techniques.

"They wanted to come and empower themselves with knowing how to prevent triggers or their symptoms, decrease the number of ER visits because of asthma attacks or exacerbations, and also know how to treat their symptoms if they are in a situation at school when their parents are not there," Payyappilly said.

"We hope that they come out of camp just with the confidence and knowledge they need to stay safe at home, at school," said Breathe California health, education, and community outreach specialist Vivian Chang.

"I had fun. I met a lot of friends." Nate said.

His dad said he believes knowledge is power.

"We can be more informed, so that we can protect our kids, and protect each other," said Mr. Do.

That is perhaps the best kind of superpower as the climate continues to warm.

Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate, and Central Coast will hold its annual Breathe Walk of Life fundraiser on Saturday at Hellyer County Park in San Jose.