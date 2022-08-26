Wife of U.S. Congressman died after "accidentally" using white mulberry leaf supplement

Medical experts warn about using herbal remedies, check if it's safe with your doctors

Consumers of herbal supplements are being urged to double check what items they are putting into their body.

This comes after the Sacramento County Coroner's office announced Wednesday that Lori McClintock, the late wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died in Dec. 2021 from dehydration due to gastroenteritis resulting from ingesting white mulberry leaf.

The report was released to the public on Wednesday but is dated to March 10, according to CBS Bay Area.

Lori McClintock was found unresponsive by her husband in their Elk Grove home. Her death was ruled an accident by the Sacramento Coroner.

White mulberry leaf is a supplement often used as an appetite control remedy. It is also used to treat flu-like symptoms and is sold to the public as an extract or in pills.

But after news broke that Lori McClintock's death was caused by "adverse effects" resulting from the herbal supplement, some medical professionals are concerned that other herbal solutions can lead to similar tragic outcomes.

"They're not so highly regulated like medications are and so what you're actually getting may not do what it's touted to do because they don't have to have the scientific rigor medications do (because) they're treated as food," senior dietician at UCLA medical center Dr. Dana Hunnes told CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict. "To be quite honest too many people take supplements without the recommendation of their doctors or dieticians."

On the other hand, Marissa Pearson is an acupuncturist who specializes in herbal medicines. She said the white mulberry leaf has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries.

"It's really the white mulberry leaf that's been time tested and studied," Pearson said. "To wipe out colds, to wipe out fever, treat a sore throat dry cough and headaches."

Experts warn to be cautious when choosing herbal supplements as a remedy for illnesses or appetite control.