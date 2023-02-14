Widow of emergency room doctor killed during a bike ride on Pacific Coast Highway speaks out

Only on KCAL News: Widow of doctor killed during a bike ride in Dana Point speaks out

Emergency room physician Mike Mammone put his patients, family and community first.

Through her immeasurable grief, his wife Julie is honoring the life of the Laguna Beach doctor and thanking friends as well as strangers for embracing her and the couple's sons after Mike's tragic death earlier this month.

Julie Mammone and her husband Mike pose for a selfie. The couple was close to their 30th anniversary when Mike was killed during a bike ride in Dana Point. KCAL News

"This town is — I don't know if there's anywhere like it. They have literally put their arms around us. We feel it," said Julie. "There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't get cards, gifts, flowers, food."

It's been almost two weeks since Dr. Michael Mammone died on the Pacific Coast Highway after going for a bike ride in Dana Point. The suspect 39-year-old Vanroy Evan Smith confessed to the murder in a rambling interview with the Orange County Register.

In her Laguna Beach home, Julie has transformed the family's mantel into a tribute to her late husband. Front and center is a collage from his medical mission in Papua New Guinea, a deeply meaningful part of Dr. Mammone's Loma Linda residency.

"He cared for a lot of people that needed help," said Julie.

His desire to be in healthcare came early while working as a Los Angeles County lifeguard. He then went off to USC medical school, spending years as a trauma doctor at the Upland San Antonio Regional Medical Center soon after. He also worked as the medical director for Rancho Cucamonga Fire.

"You can ask anyone that knows Mike (they) will tell you exactly the same thing," said Julie. "Had the biggest dimples. He always had a kind word."

Laguna Beach has been a special town for the Mammones for the past nine years. Julie said she is thankful for the support of Providence Mission Hospital and all the people with the United States Acute Care Solutions, which runs the emergency room where Mike spent his nights at.

"He'd come home in the morning and kiss me good morning," said Julie. "32 years together, about to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. The most loving man you'd ever met."

Julie added that it's memories like these that she misses after her husband's tragic death.

"I love you," she said. "I miss you last night and I'd say 'How was your night?' Tell me about your night.'"

To unwind, Dr. Mammone swam in the ocean, walked along the sand, ran the stairs and cycled all over Laguna Beach.

"He would cycle as you know down to the port and look at the boats and the water and just be full of joy," said Julie. "A joyous man. Just happy. It's a great loss."

Dr. Mike Mammone's celebration of life is Thursday at the Festival of the Arts.