Cyclist dies after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

Cyclist dies after being hit by car, stabbed by driver on PCH in Dana Point

A bicyclist has died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday.

KCAL-News

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional.

The driver, behind the wheel of a white Lexus, then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Around 5:52 p.m., authorities confirmed the victim had died.

Authorities have taken the suspect into custody, who was held at the scene by citizens until law enforcement arrived.

"There were actually locals that were able to detain him until police arrived," said OCSD Sergeant Mike Woodruff. "As far as relationship or motive, we have no idea at this time."

Footage from the scene showed the victim's mangled mountain bike and that the Lexus sustained a shattered windshield and front-end damage,

The cause of the incident has not yet been released.