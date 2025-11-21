Widespread rain in Southern California causes major flooding, dangerous conditions

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Southern California region caused flooding and dangerous conditions on Friday.

The National Weather Service said a double-barreled low-pressure system is over the region. Rainfall rates across the southern part of Los Angeles and Orange counties are approaching an inch per hour.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will remain in effect through the rest of the day for widespread rain and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. The alert is meant to warn communities about a weather event that may disrupt daily routines.

An NWS flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Southern California, including the Palisades Fire burn scar area, until 7 a.m. The NWS said the Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms and heavy rain. They expect the rainfall rate to be between .15 and .25 inches in 30 minutes.

With the overnight rain, several streets across the southland have flooded. On Thursday night, firefighters helped an elderly woman in Huntington Beach who was trapped in flooded waters. In the Palms area on Friday morning, CBS LA Reporter Amanda Starrantino found multiple apartment parking garages completely flooded.

Rainfall rates so far:

Laguna Niguel: 2.31 inches

San Clemente: 1.66 inches

Redondo Beach: 1.66 inches

Santa Clarita: 1.38 inches

Long Beach: 1.27 inches

Showers are supposed to continue through the afternoon with some lingering conditions into Saturday. By Sunday, the storm should move out of the region heading into the holiday week.