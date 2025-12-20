Homicide investigation underway after fatal Whittier shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was fatally shot to death near a strip mall on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Mills Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce as the investigation got underway, but deputies said that they arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man, dead at the scene.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.