White House sounding the alarm over new COVID wave by Fall or Winter

The White House is predicting a fall and winter wave with 100 million new COVID infections anticipated.

The cases nationwide are already up 50 percent in just the last two weeks with hospitalizations up by 21 percent.

In Los Angeles County, 258 COVID patients remained in the hospital, which was up by 19 individuals since Friday. There were 94 patients hospitalized in Orange County and 38 in Riverside County due to the coronavirus. Most infections are happening in the office or in schools.

"We need to be on top of it. There should be no more deaths from this virus," said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus.

In addition, about two-thirds of Americans are living in a high or substantial risk COVID areas. The anticipated wave will be the result of Omicron subvariants, experts say.