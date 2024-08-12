What you need to do during and after an earthquake

A series of recent earthquakes in Southern California including Monday's 4.4-magnitude temblor near Highland Park have many people wondering what is the best thing to do.

It depends on whether you are inside, outside or driving when things start shaking. Here are some tips ffrom the United States Geological Survey on what you should do during an earthquake.

Indoors

If you are inside when a quake hits, stay there. The best thing to do is get under a desk or table and hang on to it. The USGS guidance is to"Drop, Cover and Hold On!" If you can't get under a desk or table, move into a hallway or against an inside wall.

Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Get out of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place since things can fall on you.

Don't run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of falling and being hurt or hit by falling glass or debris.

Outside

If you are outdoors, get into the open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys and anything else that might fall on you.

In a car

If you are driving, stop but carefully. Be sure to move your car as far out of traffic as possible and do not stop on or under a bridge, overpass, trees, light posts, power lines or signs. Once you've pulled over, be sure to stay inside your car until the shaking stops. When it's safe to start driving again, watch for cracks in the road, fallen rocks, landslides, trees and other debris from the quake.

In a mountainous area

If you are in the mountains, watch for falling rocks, landslides, trees and debris.

Near the ocean

If you are near the ocean, be on the lookout for information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Tsunami Center.

What should you do after an earthquake?

The danger isn't over once the shaking has stopped. There could be aftershocks, landslides, fires and tsunamis.

The California Earthquake Authority has provided a post-earthquake checklist. Among the things you should do:

Check yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid for anyone who needs it.

Call 911 if anyone is seriously injured.

Check water, gas and electric lines for damage.

If you smell gas, open all the windows and doors, leave immediately, and report it to the authorities.

Check for cracks and damage to the roof and foundation of your home.