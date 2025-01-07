What to know about Southern California's high wind warning and Los Angeles fire risks

Southern California was slammed Tuesday by high winds that weather officials have called "life-threatening and destructive," with isolated wind gusts potentially reaching up to 100 miles per hour in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that is currently in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The 118 and 210 freeway corridors are at the highest risk for wind damage, officials said.

The Santa Ana wind event is expected to be the worst the region has seen in more than a decade, according to the NWS. The 2011 windstorm caused extensive damage to Pasadena and the nearby San Gabriel Valley foothills.

Here's what to know about the high winds and the fire risks in Los Angeles County.

A brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades area on Jan. 7, 2024. KCAL News

Palisades Fire evacuations and road closures

Even though peak gusts are not expected to hit until Tuesday night, some have already picked up.

A brush fire quickly exploded in the Pacific Palisades area, and within 20 minutes, flames spread to 200 acres. The Santa Ana winds spread embers causing multiple hot spots to ignite in the area.

Fire officials quickly issued evacuation orders and warnings for residents in the area. Nearby schools temporarily relocated students and staff as a precaution. Gusts are expected to increase as the day goes on, and weather officials are urging residents to stay prepared and monitor alerts from local officials.

Clouds of smoke and ash are covering neighborhoods near the fire. Several water-dropping aircrafts have been deployed to assist ground crews.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has closed the northbound direction of Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Mulholland Highway. Officials are turning drivers around at the Annenberg Beach House.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported about 30 vehicles were abandoned on Sunset Boulevard and Palisades Drive. Those vehicles will be moved by a County dozer to provide access to emergency personnel.

A red flag warning went into effect at noon Tuesday for several areas in Southern California, and it will remain until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Damaging north to northeast winds and low humidity levels are expected in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu, Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills.

Power outages and public safety shutoffs

Southern California Edison is reporting that more than 7,000 customers are affected by power outages. The utility is also reporting that more than 4,800 customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are experiencing public safety power outages, a preventative measure to reduce fire risk. Thousands of others are being considered for public safety power shutoffs.

Public safety power shutoffs:

Los Angeles County: 4,405

Ventura County: 429

Power safety shutoffs being considered:

Los Angeles County: 113,301

Ventura County: 90,486

Riverside County: 121,619

San Bernardino County: 67,230

Orange County: 12,869

Santa Barbara County: 4,182

Kern County: 3,253

Southern California school closures, city responses

In preparation for the windstorm, the Santa Monica and Malibu Unified School District announced all Malibu schools would be closed on Tuesday

"This includes Malibu Elementary, Webster Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High schools," Superintendent Antonio Shelton wrote to families and staff. "Santa Monica schools remain open. We continue to monitor the situation along with our partners including the City of Malibu and So Cal Edison and will keep you informed of plans for reopening."

The California Department of Transportation has closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway to non-residents until 6 p.m. Friday. Officials encourage drivers to use alternate routes during the closure.

On Monday night, the Pasadena Fire Department issued parking restrictions in places where there are "narrow and/or winding roads" in the city's "urban-wildland interface areas."

Safety measures for residents

Southern California Edison warns that gusts can cause power lines to fall. Even if a power line has fallen, it can still carry an electric charge and people are advised to stay away.

If a downed power line is near water, it can electrify puddles, wet grass and surrounding areas.

SoCal Edison said people should not approach or touch anyone or anything that has been in contact with a downed power line.

If a downed power line breaks into a fire, people should stay at least 100 feet away and call 911.

Here's more information on how to prepare for the wind storm.