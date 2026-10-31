Wet weather isn't stopping the hunt for Halloween candy

The wet weather didn't stop the hunt for candy on Halloween. In fact, many trick-or-treaters say it adds to Halloween's eerie mood.

In Studio City, light rain greeted kids and their parents as they hit the streets after dark. Those in costumes were playing it safe, keeping umbrellas up as they made their way from house to house.

"I think it will add to the ambiance of the spookiness and the darkness. It might just be cut short if the kids are like I am wet and cold," said Brianna Bermudez of Studio City.

The cooler weather gave Halloween a new twist, which some welcomed.

The wet weather didn't stop the hunt for candy on Halloween in Studio City. CBS LA

"Los Angeles doesn't see that much rain, and it doesn't get very gloomy there's only two seasons, hot and not so hot. So it's kind of nice to have a Halloween where it's a little chilly," said Canan Tasci of Studio City.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Sunday due to the rainfall. Forecasts show the weekend's rain showers are likely to peak during Halloween evening.

The good news is the storms aren't expected to bring impacts like flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Despite the wet weather, homeowners went all out too.

"We have, I think, 1500 pieces of candy this year. We expect to give every single piece out, and every kid comes up expecting a show," said Tyler McGarry of Studio City.

However, the threat of rain did force some changes.

"We have set up an umbrella this year, which we don't normally do. Normally the fine China is out at our creepy dinner that we also throw," McGarry said.

Rain or shine, nothing was going to top the magic of Halloween.

"Tiny little drops, bit nothing too crazy," Bermudez said.