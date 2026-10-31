Halloween night to see rain in Southern California, but totals remain unclear

Southern California trick-or-treaters and outdoor party-goers are going to need an umbrella on Saturday evening.

Forecasts show that the weekend's rain showers, which will extend into Sunday, are likely to peak in the untimely evening hours on Saturday.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Sunday due to the potential for rainfall.

The storms aren't expected to bring impacts like flooding, the National Weather Service said.

"Perhaps the biggest impact of this storm will be on the trick-or-treaters outside on Saturday evening, which is likely when rain intensities start increasing," a NWS bulletin says.

Even then, the NWS says, confidence in the totals isn't high just hours out from Halloween festivities. Some models indicate that the heaviest totals could come after 9 p.m.

If the storms don't peak between 4 and 8 p.m., however, there will still be lighter rain in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties. Rain rates were predicted to remain under half an inch per hour in the evening, making the precipitation more of a nuisance than an impactful issue.

"The story here is: the earlier you start [your plans], probably the better," CBS LA Weather Anchor Chloe Carlson said.

Showers will remain steady and consistent overnight after the peak arrives, forecasts say. By Monday, the rainfall is expected to clear up aside from potential scattered showers.