99 Ranch Market in Westwood reopens after deadly crash that killed 3 people, injured 6 others

A 99 Ranch Market in Westwood reopened on Wednesday morning, almost a week after a deadly crash killed three people and injured six others.

Investigators say last Thursday, a 92-year-old woman allegedly hit a bicyclist before losing control of her vehicle and crashing through the windows of the store about a block away.

The three people killed during the crash included two store employees and a customer. They have been identified as 28-year-old Zih Dao, 42-year-old Deris Renoj and 52-year-old Leo Mateo Larita. Six others were injured with injuries of varying severity, fire officials said.

The bakery area where the crash happened remains closed and boarded up. Some customers are glad the store reopened because of what it means to the community, but others aren't sure whether they'd feel safe eating there again.

Friends and customers have stopped by the store, dropping off flowers and candles to honor the victims involved in the crash.

"I'm happy they're reopening, but of course, I feel sorry for the three victims," said Emma Xu, a customer.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver does not face charges, as of now, and they believe the crash was an accident. The crash has raised concerns among some who wonder if California's regulations for elderly drivers could have prevented this from happening.