Victim of crash at 99 Ranch Market in Westwood identified as investigation continues

One of the victims of a crash that killed three people and injured six others at a 99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles on Thursday has been identified, as police continue investigating the incident more than a day later.

It happened shortly after noon at the grocery store in the 1300 block of Westwood Boulevard, in the Westwood neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Investigators say that the crash happened when the 92-year-old driver of a sedan crashed through the windows of the store after hitting a bicyclist and losing control of the vehicle. The initial collision happened approximately a block from the store's location, firefighters noted.

An aerial view of the crash scene on Feb. 5, 2026. CBS LA

Three people were killed in the collision, including 42-year-old woman Deris Renoj, who was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Friday morning. Authorities said that two of the deceased worked at the store, but they still haven't clarified if Renoj was an employee.

"He would always have a nice attitude every time you saw him. I never heard him say he's having a bad day or he's upset," said one woman named Rosie, who stopped at the growing memorial to offer her condolences to a victim she called Leo. "It was always… he was like sunshine. ... I still can't believe he's gone."

Six others were injured with injuries of varying severity, firefighters said. Four men in their 30s were hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in fair condition, while the driver and the bicyclist were both treated at the scene but denied transport to the hospital.

Dashcam video from another vehicle shows the silver sedan, which appeared to be traveling at a high speed as it hurtles through the intersection of Westwood and Rochester Avenue before slamming into the store.

The investigation scene hours after the crash happened on Feb. 5, 2026. CBS LA

Los Angeles Police Department detectives say that the driver doesn't face charges for the crash, as of now, as they believe the incident was an accident. Still, the incident is raising concerns among some who wonder if California's regulations for elderly drivers could have prevented this from happening.

"That's kind of old for driving," said Catherine Lanzarotta. "Especially if this individual has health issues, they probably shouldn't be driving."

State law requires drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person every five years, as well as pass a vision test. As of late 2024, most seniors with a clean driving record don't have to take a written knowledge test, but the DMV can technically still require additional testing if it believes there are safety concerns.

"When it comes to driving, it's really more so about skill than your birth date," said Kandace Redd, a spokesperson for AAA.

She said that certain changes in vision, reaction time or health can come with age, and that road safety is a shared responsibility between the driver, their family and their doctor.

"Because everyone ages differently, it really is important for seniors to regularly evaluate their driving skills in specific situations," Redd said. "But really, when you think about it, no matter the age, everyone should be practicing safe driving on our roads."

LAPD detectives said that they were working to determine if there was a mechanical issue with the woman's car and that they're also looking into her medical and driving history as their investigation continues.