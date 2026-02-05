At least 3 people dead, 6 injured in Los Angeles after car crashes into 99 Ranch Market in Westwood

At least three people are dead and six others were injured after a car crashed into a 99 Ranch Market in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott described the driver as an approximately 70-year-old woman and added that she is complying with the police. At this time, he said the crash is being investigated as an "accidental traffic collision."

Scott said fire crews quickly responded to the crash around 12:11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Westwood Boulevard and began treating patients. Two individuals are in serious condition, two are in moderate and at least two declined medical transport.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver unintentionally hit a bicyclist about a block away from the scene before crashing into the store.

A photo of the car inside the 99 Ranch Market in Westwood. CBS LA

The building has been yellow-tagged as crews continue to assess the structural stability, the LAFD said.

There were no other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.