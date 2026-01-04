Man rescued from rushing water in Orange County storm channel

Orange County firefighters hoisted a man to safety after he got trapped in rushing water on Sunday afternoon.

They were called to a storm channel near Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street a little before 12:30 p.m. in Westminster, after learning that a man was "clinging to a section of a culvert" in the "cold, fast-moving water," said Orange County Fire Authority officials in a social media post.

Personnel with OCFA's swift water rescue response team, technical rescue crews and a helicopter participated in the rescue, the post said.

"First-arriving firefighters quickly lowered inflated fire hoses over the edge to capture the victim in case he lost his grip," OCFA's post said. "Crews quickly positioned the truck's aerial ladder, allowing technical rescue firefighters to lower a rescuer, secure the victim, and raise him to safety."

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, firefighters said. His condition was not noted.