Westminster police seek public help in finding jewelry store robbery suspects

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Westminster Police are seeking public assistance in locating a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a jewelry store in Westminster Monday afternoon. 

The incident unfolded when the two suspects entered the Kay Jewelers at the Westminster Mall at around 3:50 p.m. Monday, where they proceeded to smash several glass cases with a sledgehammer before grabbing as much merchandise as they could. 

They then fled the scene in what was reported to be a rented vehicle that authorities described as a 2020 gray Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate MXR5851.

According to the incident report from Westminster PD, one of the two suspects was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, black pants, gloves, a face mask and an orange backpack, which they used to steal the jewelry. 

The other suspect was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, black Adidas-style pants, black gloves and a face mask.

Anyone with any additional information was urged to contact WPD Detective Lopez at (714) 548-3773.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 4:10 PM

