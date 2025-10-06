Orange County police searching for suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap child leaving school

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child outside of an Orange County school last week.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 2, near Brookhurst Street and Bishop Place in Westminster, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after learning of an attempted kidnapping that had allegedly happened earlier in the day. They learned that the victim, only described as a juvenile, was leaving school on foot at around 3:40 p.m. when she walked by a man who was sitting in a car.

The man asked the girl for directions, and while they spoke, he "exposed his genitals to the victim," police said.

"The suspect then exited his vehicle and told the victim several times to get in his vehicle," said WPD's release. "He blocked her path and was attempting to prevent her from walking away. At one point, the suspect made physical contact with the victim."

The girl ran from the man, heading east towards a woman who was walking in the area with her child. At the same time, police said that the suspect got into his car and fled from the victim, heading westbound towards Bushard Street.

Police described the suspect as a man who was about 5-foot-7 and weighed around 200 pounds. He was wearing a white and blue short-sleeve button-down shirt and dark pants. He was also wearing a face mask that covered his mouth and nose, which had printed dinosaurs on it, they noted.

Investigators are also working to identify the woman who helped the girl, as she had already left the area by the time they arrived.

"Additionally, the Westminster Police Department is seeking anyone with any information or any potential witnesses that were in the area during the time," the WPD release said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 548-3784.