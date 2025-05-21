Westlake apartment building evacuated after possible gas-related explosion

A Westlake apartment building was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a possible gas-related explosion left a man significantly injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities said around 2:19 p.m. smoke was coming from the attic vents of the two-story building in the area of W. Fourth Street and S. Bixel Street after a possible gas-related explosion occurred.

According to an LAFD representative, a wall in a second-floor unit suffered structural damage, and there is a possible shifting of the roof over that unit.

All tenants in the building were evacuated as a Building and Safety inspector evaluates the structure.