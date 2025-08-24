Amber Alert canceled as police locate boys missing from Los Angeles foster home

Two boys missing from a Westlake foster home were found safe on Sunday, days after their birth mother reportedly abducted them, police said.

Derek Rodriguez-Hernandez, 2, and Jaden Hernandez, 10, were found at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The children have been located and will soon be reunited with their foster parents," LAPD's release said. "Children are in good health."

They were reported missing at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, after they disappeared from a foster care home in the 300 block of S. Virgil Avenue near Third Street.

Investigators revealed shortly after the boys went missing that their mother, Jackeline Hernandez-Torres, was believed to have abducted them.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with the disappearance. Police also did not disclose where the boys were found.