Police searching for two boys missing from Los Angeles' Westlake District
Police are searching for two boys reported missing from Los Angeles' Westlake District early Thursday morning.
The children, aged 2 and 10 years old, were last seen at around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Virgil Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
Investigators say that they are considered critical missing and possibly heading to a home in South Los Angeles.
They did not provide any details on a potential suspect in the incident.
Neither of the boys has been identified by police.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.