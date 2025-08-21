Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for two boys missing from Los Angeles' Westlake District

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Search underway for two missing boys from LA's Westlake District
Search underway for two missing boys from LA's Westlake District 00:18

Police are searching for two boys reported missing from Los Angeles' Westlake District early Thursday morning. 

The children, aged 2 and 10 years old, were last seen at around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Virgil Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. 

Investigators say that they are considered critical missing and possibly heading to a home in South Los Angeles. 

They did not provide any details on a potential suspect in the incident.

Neither of the boys has been identified by police. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue