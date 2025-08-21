Police searching for two boys missing from Los Angeles' Westlake District

Search underway for two missing boys from LA's Westlake District

Police are searching for two boys reported missing from Los Angeles' Westlake District early Thursday morning.

The children, aged 2 and 10 years old, were last seen at around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Virgil Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Investigators say that they are considered critical missing and possibly heading to a home in South Los Angeles.

They did not provide any details on a potential suspect in the incident.

Neither of the boys has been identified by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.