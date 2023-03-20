Watch CBS News
Westlake abandoned house fire: One firefighter injured

Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire located at 162 North Reno Street near Council Street at 6:10 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

One firefighter was injured at the scene of a fire in Westlake Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire located at 162 North Reno Street near Council Street at 6:10 a.m. Monday.

It took 52 firefighters 40 minutes to extinguish the flames inside the vacant one-story structure, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.

One firefighter fell through the floor and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

