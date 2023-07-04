Westchester robber shoots and grazes homeowner's dog in the head

Authorities are searching for a suspect who entered a Westchester apartment early Tuesday morning, shot at the dog in the residence then stole a wallet.

Around 1:25 a.m., a suspect wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt entered an apartment in the 7000 block of Alvern Street through a rear door, pointed a gun at the resident, and demanded money.

The victim's dog charged the suspect and was grazed on the head from the suspect's gunshot. The suspect stole the victim's wallet, fired another shot, but missed the victim.

There is not a suspect description available.