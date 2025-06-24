Video shows moment gardener gets attacked while working outside of West Los Angeles home

Security video outside of a West Los Angeles home shows the disturbing moments a gardener was attacked while working outside of a home on Monday morning.

Rodolfo Roman says that he was trimming some hedges along an alleyway in Brentwood when he was suddenly attacked from behind and hit over the head with an unknown object.

He received eight staples to his head upon hospitalization and his arm was broken in the incident. Now, he's afraid to return to the area when he can get back to working.

"I'm a little scared go to the alley," Roman said.

Neighbors say it's just the latest troubling event to happen over the last year after a squatter took up residence inside of an abandoned home in the area.

Sean Heffron took video from inside of the property recently, after he says he jumped the fence to put out a fire that was burning. The footage shows the home in disarray, with trash and debris scattered about.

"He has threatened me, tried to kill me before, he knows who I am, he chases me down this alley," Heffron said.

He's one of many neighbors who have made repeated calls to both Los Angeles police and the city's Department of Building and Safety.

"We've been documenting this, sending reports to LAPD, calling 911," Heffron said. "I've filed the report with DBS — I've filed two. They know. Nothing has happened."

Police say they've had radio calls to the location five times since the start of March for trespassing suspects. In each instance, officers walk the people off the property, telling them not to return.

Neighbors say that the property has been abandoned for the better part of a decade, and they've pleaded with the owner to do something about the issues that come with it.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the property owner for contact but has not yet heard back.