West Hollywood to purchase, hand out drink spiking test strips

West Hollywood approved a plan to purchase and hand out date rape drug testing kits to drive down the number of sexual assaults happening in the area.

"If this would have been available to me at the nightclub, on New Year's Eve 7 years ago, I would not have been drugged and I would not have been assaulted," said Keely Field.

It's very personal for Field, an advocate for those who have survived sexual assault.

"Because once they've survived it, they're terrified," she said as she held back tears. "They're scarred for life. And all I can do is help prevent it. It's preventable."

Stories like Field's and many others inspired the City Council to purchase and give out drink-spiking test strips at bars and nightclubs all over West Hollywood. With a drop of a cocktail, the kits can detect two common date rape drugs: Ketamine and GHB. The city plans to give these to bars that can make them available for customers. People can test their drinks, see if it is spiked and then scan a QR code with safety information.

"It's a growing problem everywhere," said Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne.

Shyne says that the program is just one part of a larger push to make nightlife in West Hollywood safer.

"And to let any predators know, you will be caught. You will be caught," she said. "We are giving people test strips — don't come into our city anymore."

At a meeting addressing nighttime safety, West Hollywood officials addressed recent reports about people who believe they were secretly drugged while out in the city.

"Between 2016 and 2021 a report came out there were 30 sexual assaults tied to drink spiking in WeHo," said public safety commissioner Jackie Steele. "And only three o those have cases filed with the [District Attorney]. We don't have a current update on those."

Steele said 53 percent of those assaults happened at the same establishment. She called for that business to institute better training and transparency.

She urged officials to get updated reports on the sexual assault cases and that departments that work with victims should have better communication.

Officials also discussed creating a sexual assault task force and creating a mobile unit to help potential victims.

