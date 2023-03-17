West Hollywood sexual assault suspect remains at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

A woman was sexually assaulted in a parking garage near Santa Monica Boulevard and Fuller Avenue in West Hollywood early Monday, and the suspect remained at large Friday.

The incident happened on March 13 between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard near Fuller Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The area includes many bars, restaurants and nightclubs that stay open late.

"The suspect approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her to a nearby parking garage where the sexual assault occurred," the sheriff's department said. "The suspect then walked southbound on Fuller Avenue and out of view."

Detectives released security images of the suspect described as a man about 28 years old, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 210 pounds with a muscular build. He has black eyes and a mustache and wore a ski mask, a baseball cap, a cream-colored "XTC" sweater over a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Detectives released security images of the suspect described as a man about 28 years old, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 210 pounds with a muscular build. He has black eyes and a mustache and wore a ski mask, a baseball cap, a cream-colored "XTC" sweater over a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on February 26 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at The Abbey, a West Hollywood nightclub on Robertson Boulevard, about two miles away from Monday's incident.