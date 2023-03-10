Man arrested for allegedly drugging, assaulting woman at The Abbey in West Hollywood; additional victims sought

Authorities are seeking additional victims of a man who allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman at The Abbey, a popular gay nightclub in West Hollywood.

According to investigators with the Los Angles County Sheriff's Department, the man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Kent Omonicho Okukporo allegedly slipped a drug into a woman's drink at the bar, located on N. Robertson Boulevard, in February before he sexually assaulted and attempted to force her to leave the club with him.

The woman was able to get away from the suspect, but club security was unable to detain him before he had ran from the area.

Using surveillance footage from inside the bar, located they were able to identify Okukporo as the suspect. He also allegedly returned to The Abbey the next night.

"Security personnel contacted the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station who responded and detained the male adult," said LASD Sergeant Belen Lemus at a press conference on Thursday. "He was also identified by the female adult as the one who drugged her drink, attempted to take her outside and sexually assaulted her."

Investigators believe that he was targeting more victims, prompting them to search for any potentially additional victims that may know more about the suspect as they prepare to present a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Okukporo stands 5'11" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair, including a beard, and brown eyes.