Permanent roadway restoration underway in West Hollywood months after water main break caused sinkhole

Crews in West Hollywood are set to begin working on permanent roadway restoration on Monday, months after a water main break caused a sinkhole on Sunset Boulevard.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and its contractor will be working on the roadway at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive through Nov. 12. While crews conducted emergency repairs immediately following the incident, this next phase will include permanent street restoration and paving.

This next round of work comes months after a major water main break occurred involving a 36-inch LADWP water transmission trunk line underground.

The water main break sent gallons of water rushing into the street, flooding nearby apartments and forcing businesses to temporarily close.

The restoration work will take place in phases and will require lane closures, temporary turning restrictions and traffic shifts.

"During portions of the first two weeks, traffic-control devices and barricades will remain in place continuously through the workweek," the city of West Hollywood said. "Community members are encouraged to allow additional travel time, use alternate routes when possible, and follow all posted traffic-control signage. The construction schedule is tentative and may be adjusted based on field conditions."

West Hollywood residents and other community members who experienced property damage or other losses related to the incident may continue to file claims with LADWP.