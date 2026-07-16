West Hollywood water main break causes major flooding, traps several cars

A major water main break in West Hollywood is flooding several neighborhoods and apartment buildings in the area on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the water main break began near Palm Avenue and Harratt Street around 3:55 a.m.

Many residents in the area are waking up to water rushing down the streets near Palm Avenue and Harratt Street. CBS LA

Aerial footage of the incident shows water rushing down the streets and residents walking in several inches of water.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have responded to the scene and are working to close large-diameter valves located underground to turn off the water and assess the damage.

"Due to the highly pressurized water system, our crews must turn valves slowly and carefully to avoid causing further damage," the LADWP said.

Crews from the LADWP have responded to the scene and are working to assess the damage. CBS LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued several road closures in the area and urges people to use alternate routes.

Eastbound Sunset Boulevard is closed between Larrabee Street and Sherbourne Drive.

Eastbound Holloway Drive is closed between Sunset Boulevard and Westmount Drive.

Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard is closed between San Vicente Boulevard and Hancock Drive.

Larrabee Street, Palm Avenue, and Hancock Avenue are all closed northbound and southbound between Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Metro buses operating in the area are being diverted. Metro posted on X that the northbound and westbound buses of Lines 16 and 105 will layover on San Vicente in front of the Pacific Design Center. Eastbound and southbound buses will detour at Robertson between Santa Monica and Melrose.

The cause of the water main break is unknown. West Hollywood officials said there is currently no timeline for repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.