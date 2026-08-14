Some West Hollywood residents still can't return home a month after water main break

Some West Hollywood residents still can't move back into their homes almost one month after a broken pipe flooded streets and buildings.

Although the floodwaters have receded, bills are still piling up for residents like Firozeh Daneshiansani.

"I've been very conservative about how much to eat, how much to drink," Daneshiansani said. "I try to just have a coffee a day but it's very hard living in a hotel."

Daneshiansani has been living in her hotel room for nearly a month after the broken water main flooded her living room on July 16. Her apartment is unrecognizable because of the severe water damage.

"Very damaged. I don't like it. Very, very very sad," Daneshiansani said.

She's not the only one waiting for relief.

"The frustrating thing is the renters insurance is telling us that we need to file a claim with LADWP," property manager Joe Artle said. "LADWP is telling us you have to go through your renters insurance first."

Artle said his residents are trying to get their lives back on track, but that progress is being derailed by confusion.

On LADWP's website, it said it's providing temporary housing for people who need it and reimbursing meal expense for those without access to a working kitchen.

LADWP hopes to make a final decision on claims within 45 days. However, residents said the utility company told them the process could take six months.

"I don't have the patience for it," Artle said. "It was their fault. I don't think we need to suffer any longer. I mean, let's get it done."

Daneshiansani said she just wants to move back into her home.

"At this point, I just want to feel safe. Go back home and be able to sleep at night," she said.