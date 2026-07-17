Crews continue cleanup, repairs after West Hollywood water main break caused severe damage

Crews are continuing to clean up and work on repairing a broken water line in West Hollywood that flooded streets, damaged cars and caused a sinkhole.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has been working since Thursday morning to repair a water main break from a 36-inch trunk line. The rupture took place near Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive just before 3 a.m.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have been working around the clock to repair the break in the water line. CBS LA

Aerial footage of the area on Friday morning showed crews actively working on the broken water line. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said about 195,000 gallons still had to be removed from the shut-down section of the pipe and the area around it. Crews have to get that water out and make the ground safe before they can dig down, see the full extent of the damage and figure out exactly what it will take to fix.

The force of the water turned parts of West Hollywood into a fast-moving river. It rushed downhill toward Santa Monica Boulevard, pushing cars around, flooding businesses and pouring into underground parking garages.

Overnight, crews continued pumping water from the site. Fire crews told CBS LA that only two apartment garages along Palm Avenue were left to be drained.

It took about four hours to stop the flow. Most customers kept their water, and LADWP officials said the water remains safe to drink, although some people near Sunset Boulevard reported lower pressure.

The pipe that broke was installed in 1916. The LADWP said these breaks usually happen overnight when water pressure spikes.

The water also washed out the ground beneath parts of the road and sidewalk, leaving behind several sinkholes. Two people were seen falling into one of them on Palm Avenue. Bystanders helped them out, and officials say no serious injuries were reported.

The water main break caused a sinkhole to open up, which caused significant damage to the roadway. CBS LA

Crews went door to door, checking about 100 buildings to make sure people were safe. The LADWP had to close several large underground valves near the broken water line, which was a slow process because they didn't want the change in pressure to cause another break.

Members from LADWP Claims were in the area yesterday to help answer questions about property damage and claims.

The LADWP said crews will remain in the area around the clock. The cause of the break is still under investigation, and there is still no estimate of when repairs will be completed.

The incident sent water rushing down several streets in West Hollywood. CBS LA

Road closures

Several streets in the area remain closed as crews continue working. Officials urge people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Hard closures (no through access)

Horn Ave at Sunset Blvd, near the incident location

San Vicente Blvd / N Clark St at Sunset Blvd (no eastbound traffic on Sunset Blvd from San Vicente Blvd/Clark St)

Larrabee St at Sunset Blvd, north side

Larrabee St at Sunset Blvd, south side

Larrabee St at Santa Monica Blvd

Palm Ave at Santa Monica Blvd

Soft closures (local residents and emergency vehicles only)

Shoreham Dr at Sunset Blvd

Holloway Dr between Palm Ave and Hancock Ave

San Vicente Blvd at Cynthia St, near Fire Station 7

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said people passing through soft closure points should have an ID or proof of residency readily available.

Residents on Larrabee St north of Sunset Blvd can reach home via Clark St and Ozeta Terrace. When leaving the area, use the same route in reverse, Ozeta Terrace to Clark St, to reconnect with Sunset Blvd.