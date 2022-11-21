West Hollywood holds candlelight vigil for Colorado shooting victims

On a scheduled Transgender Remembrance Day program at city hall, the West Hollywood community remembered and honored the Colorado nightclub shooting victims last night then rallied outside to denounce the act of terror.

City leaders and community members took to a megaphone expressing anger, heartbreak and resolve, standing united against hate and gun violence

The shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire Saturday just before midnight left five people dead, injured 25 people and seven of those are in critical condition.

"This is about love this about making sure we are working together bringing attention to this, because what's happened there and anywhere else, its unacceptable," said Sheriff-elect Robert Luna.

According to the Associated Press, police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries.

"At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said, adding: "We owe them a great debt of thanks."

"My heart breaks at the news of another senseless shooting, once again targeting our LGBTQ family, this time in Colorado Springs," said Councilmember Lindsey P. Horvath. "We must act boldly and with courage to root out hate and protect our community members, and to take on a culture that allows gun violence to ravage our country. The City of West Hollywood is taking action to evaluate whether any credible threats exist as a result of this senseless shooting, and to protect our community members at all times. Please contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station to report any concerns."